ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida Brewery is taking part in a nationwide movement called “Black is Beautiful.”

It's a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and raise funds.

Sideward Brewery is known for making a wide variety of brews for people to enjoy. Now, it’s making an imperial stout.

One comes with a special label: “Black is Beautiful,” Sideward Brewing Co. Co-Founder Garrett Ward said.

“A brew to support black and indigenous people it ended up being a nationwide collaboration” Ward said.

The movement was started by Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio with more than a thousand other breweries included Sideward in the Milk District joining.

“It brings awareness to something that’s been a problem for a very long time, and now it's time for a change.”

Each brewery gets to choose organizations to donate all their profits from the beer. Sideward Brewing chose the ACLU of Central and an organization that supports black people in the brewing industry.

Ward is really excited to the have brew in his fridges, and he's hope everyone takes part in the movement.

“You are doing something good, and you get a beer at the end of the day,” Ward said.

Forty other breweries in Florida are also taking part in the Black is Beautiful movement. ​