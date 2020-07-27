OVIEDO, Fla. — It has been an uneventful summer for four year old Wyatt Franz.

What You Need To Know Florida currently does not have distancing learning for VPK



Options are parents either send preschoolers to school, or keep them home



Parent, lawmaker trying to get DeSantis to extend amendment from last year



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Back to School News and Resources | County-by-County Reopening Plans

His brother Owen will be attending Red Bug Elementary in August via Seminole Connect, an at-home learning experience where students will follow a school schedule and learn from teachers presenting live in their classroom. It's an option not offered to Wyatt.

When it comes to back to school options, there aren’t any right now for Voluntary Pre-K students. Parents must either choose face to face learning, or decide not to send their children to school.

According to the Florida Office of Early Learning, VPK learning must be done face-to-face. However, parents are concerned for the health and safety of their children, and feel distance learning should be offered to their children as well.

“It’s like everybody is putting so much focus, so much attention on the K-12 kids," Seminole County parent Sharon Franz said.

Sharon Franz, a mother of two’s main concern is keeping both her children and others safe. “There’s no way to social distance four-year-olds,” Franz explained.

How many parents can relate? Did you know when it comes to VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program) Face to Face learning is the only option? What steps parents are taking to give their children a safe on-line option tonight on @MyNews13 #N13Covid19 pic.twitter.com/boVtETCf3P — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 27, 2020

Hoping to change lawmakers's minds, Sharon wrote an e-mail to the governor and Florida House of Representatives.

“As a mother, I cannot justify sending my child into a situation where his life could potentially be at risk when I know that there is a safer means,” she wrote.

“I absolutely think they need to have virtual options for these parents,” said State Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-District 30, who represents parts of Orange and Seminole counties.

With the clock ticking towards the first day of school, Goff-Marcil has been proactive in trying to help moms like Franz.

“I have been writing letters, I have expressed my concerns," Goff-Marcil said. "I knew that we were not going to be in the fall prepared to go back to school.”

At the end of the last school year, DeSantis did amend the VPK statute. Both Seminole and Orange public schools students were able to participate in distance learning. As of now, he has not made an amendment for the fall.

Also as a side note to VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten Education Program), at the end of last school year @GovRonDeSantis did amend the state statute. @SCPSInfo offered story time and a lesson, & @OCPSnews offered distance learning to all their VPK students. @MyNews13 #N13Covid19 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) July 27, 2020

“I would love for my kids to go to school," Franz said with a smile. "They thrive in school, they need the social interaction, but I don’t think the risk is worth sending them back in person.”

As of right now, both OCPS and SCPS have about 500 kids signed up for VPK, out of 14,000 and 4,500 Pre-K aged children, respectively. However, if parents do not sign up, school districts cannot hold spots.