ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple public school districts in Central Florida are mulling comprehensive plans for how they will welcome back students this fall amid a surge in coronavirus cases statewide.

Here's a breakdown of our county public school districts meeting this week and their latest decisions on how they will handle the return to class. Private schools have their own independent plans.

Orange County

Members of the Orange County school board are meeting this afternoon to discuss their reopening plan. Attendance inside the school board meeting will be limited, but parents and teachers can listen in, and call in or email comments.

The district is considering a proposal to push the start of the school year back from August 10 to August 21.

"School board meeting today at noon will include a proposal to push back the start of school to August 21," spokeswoman Lorena Arias said in a news release.

The district is proposing three options for parents and guardians: sending students back to in-person instruction, staying at home through virtual learning full-time, or implementing a new model called LaunchEd that would be virtual but follow traditional school hours and provide access to teachers and services as they had in the classroom.

LaunchEd would follow traditional school hours, so if students in class have reading from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., so would LaunchEd students.

Students would start the school year from home with the option to move back to in-person instruction later on in the year.

And it will use similar dashboards, videoconferencing systems and workloads that OCPS students got used to in the spring.

“If they were able to keep up with the work that needed to be done, LaunchEd at home may be a really viable option because there are going to be elements of what took place in the spring with the expectation of even more support coming from the teacher and more resources being made available,” explained Orange County Public Schools’ Senior Director of Digital Learning Maurice Draggon.

With the current high COVID-19 case numbers, Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal supports distancing learning, saying some teachers have quit and retired early because they are concerned about their own safety.

"Every single teacher I know wants to be face to face with their students; they know that's the best way. You can make up academic aids, but you can't get a life back; that's the bottom line," Doromal said.

District officials are considering daily temperature checks, additional handwashing stations, and testing all staff for the coronavirus.

The Department of Education has to approve any plans before moving forward.

— Justin Soto and Rachael Krause

Brevard County

District administrators were due to unveil their final reopening plan to the school board on Tuesday morning. In Brevard County, school leaders are discussing reopening plans, but there are questions about whether it will be enough to satisfy students, parents, teachers and staff.

Parents, students and teachers weighed in on the virtual meeting on Tuesday morning. This after the board met for a 12-hour marathon meeting last week, laying out their plan for getting schools back up and running.

In the meantime on Tuesday morning, parents gathered outside the Brevard Schools Headquarters to protest a possible decision to re-open schools.

Most held signs against the idea, in favor of online classes, citing the surge of cases here in the county.

One parent who organized the protest says schools would re-open too soon and the board needs to start from scratch with a new plan.

“We feel like this plan is not enough. We want them to go back to the drawing board. We want them to be bold and vote no. We think they can do it, they just need more time,” said Leah Mallace.

The school system held a pre-recorded public comment session Tuesday morning and overwhelmingly there was concern and opposition to the board's plan.

A plan that includes safety measures for strongly recommended wearing of face masks, students riding buses on staggered routes, consistent hand washing, social distancing in classrooms and hallways, and cleaning and quarantining if students, teachers or staff test positive for the virus.

Plus, a blend of in-person and online learning was also discussed. The board's plan also includes block scheduling to limit exposure.

Spectrum News 13 has a reporter at the board meeting and will be updating this article when we learn more.

— Greg Pallone

Seminole County

The Seminole County School District is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss its plans, but it's unclear whether the board will vote on a final plan. Spectrum News 13 has a reporter at the board meeting and will be updating this article when we learn more.

Osceola County

The School Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to deliberate on back-to-school plans, but it's unclear whether there will be a vote on a final plan. Spectrum News 13 has a reporter at the board meeting and will be updating this article when we learn more.