ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dozens of protesters marched near Universal Orlando on Friday as they continue their call to address systemic racism and the way law enforcement is funded in our community.

It’s part of a multi-day call to action as organizers hope to get community leaders to listen to their message.

For hours Friday evening, protesters walked down Kirkman Road and Universal Boulevard carrying signs, chanting, and shouting for change.

Following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police, they’re calling for more public funding to be filtered away from law enforcement and toward schools and community groups to address issues in communities early on.

With a proposed $15-million increase to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on the table, they want to see these community changes made now.

“Please, we’re coming to you personally, we’re coming as a country and as a community, as a black community, and asking you to be a part of the community and actually implement things that are going to help us,” Orlando resident Justin said.

Protesters are also calling on Universal Orlando leaders to better support their employees of color through programs and better pay.

Orlando Police said that some demonstrators lit cardboard and stuffed animals on fire along intersections and after about three hours, they asked the protesters to disperse, which they refused.

Six people were arrested on different charges. No police or protesters were harmed.

Protesters will be back out Saturday night along Rosalind Avenue in downtown.

It’s one of a number of protests scheduled leading up to a meeting Tuesday, where the county will be considering the proposed sheriff's office budget increase.