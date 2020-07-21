KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins is being charged with a crime after authorities say he impersonated a law enforcement officer.

The Osceola District 5 commissioner faces one count of false personation. He turned himself into the Osceola County Jail Monday night, according to an FDLE press release.

In May, FDLE agents revealed they were investigating Hawkins after a complaint was filed against Hawkins in connection to a November 2019 altercation.

Video shows a security guard blocking the room where a Turnberry Reserve HOA election was taking place, with Hawkins trying to get through.

Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins walked out of jail on bond. Hawkins is running for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. The FDLE sent out a warrant for his arrest... That warrant was issued by the Osceola County Sheriffs Office. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/FH871KWJ4I — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) July 21, 2020

In the footage, Hawkins visibly flashes a badge and tells the security guard, "I am a sheriff ... I am with the sheriff's office. You're about to get arrested."

Records show Hawkins was appointed as a "Special Deputy" with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in February 2019, but these deputies have no powers of arrest.

"No one from the sheriff’s office requested him to take any action as a Special Deputy at the HOA election," FDLE agents said in the release.

He was booked into jail on $1,000 bond.

Hawkins is running for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives.