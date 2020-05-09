OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement agents say they're investigating body camera footage recorded last year that purportedly shows an altercation between a homeowners association security guard and an Osceola County commissioner now running for a seat in the Florida House of Representatives.

What You Need To Know

Incident occurred in November 2019



Commissioner Fred Hawkins is an Osceola County Sheriff's Office Special Deputy



Hawkins declined to comment on investigation



The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the security guard involved in the incident, who was working for the Turnberry Reserve HOA at the time.

“The complaint we received contained allegations against the county commissioner. We are investigating that complaint. Our case is active so we can’t provide additional details at this point. We are reviewing all evidence received,” FDLE said in a statement.

The incident in question occurred in November 2019 at a crowded meeting of Turnberry Reserve residents for an HOA election. The recently resurfaced video shows the guard blocking the room where the election was taking place and Osceola Commissioner Fred Hawkins trying to get through.

In the footage, Hawkins visibly flashes a badge. When the guard asks him to step back, Hawkins replies, "I am a sheriff ... I am with the sheriff's office. You're about to get arrested."

Records show Hawkins was appointed as a "Special Deputy" with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in February 2019. According to sheriff's office policies and procedures, Special Deputies "may be called for assistance in the event of any threatened or actual natural disaster, major tragedy or situations designated by the Sheriff or designee," but have no powers of arrest.

The footage does show the security guard eventually escorted out of the building and arrested. She was charged with battery on Hawkins, but the charges have since been dropped.

The law firm representing the guard said they had no comment for this story. The Sheriff's Office declined to comment due to the active FDLE investigation.

When we reached out to Hawkins, who is running for a seat in Florida's House of Representatives, he said did not want to be interviewed regarding the incident. However, he reiterated that he has been helping Turnberry Reserve residents for months and that on the night in question he requested to have deputies on site during that special meeting due to "the HOA management company and how they treat the residents."