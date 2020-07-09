ORLANDO, Fla. -- Medieval Times lowered the drawbridge and reopened the gates to royal guests this past weekend after having closed its doors in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon reopening, Medieval Times created an extensive plan to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

All guests are required to wear a mask and submit to temperature screenings before entering the castle.

Guest occupancy will be reduced to 50 percent, and all parties will be seated six feet apart in the Grand Ceremonial Arena.

Additional updates include:

Minimal contact entry into the castle

High-touch areas disinfected multiple times per show

Digital menus accessible through smartphones and disposable table cards

Team members screened prior to the start of each shift

Team members will wear a mask at all times and gloves while handling food or drinks

Disposable silverware available upon request

“We consulted with health experts and government officials in order to create our substantial reopening plan,” Perico Montaner, Medieval Times President and CEO, said. “What we’ve managed is a plan that will ensure our guests and team members remain safe, while maintaining the same majesty and grandeur that is expected of our tournaments.”

Tickets are now on sale and still include a four-course meal and a two-hour jousting tournament.