ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World is moving forward with its reopening plans, with two of its theme parks set to welcome back the public on Saturday.

What You Need To Know

Disney workers, passholders allowed to visit parks before public reopening



Face coverings required, temperature checks will be taken before entering



Partitions have been installed in monorail cars to keep groups separated

Ahead of the parks’ reopening, Disney World is allowing employees and passholders a chance to be among the first to visit the parks. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, visitors will encounter a number of changes. Thanks to previews taking place this week, we’re getting our first glimpse at how Disney World is implementing new health and safety measures in its parks.

In addition to wearing face masks, visitors will be required to undergo temperatures screenings before entering the parks.

Outside park entrances, Disney has set up tents where temperature checks will be conducted. At Magic Kingdom, for example, the tents are located at the Transportation and Ticket Center. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry.

Side note: If visitors forget their face coverings, there are vending machines with face masks before you enter the parks.

Another change visitors might notice takes place at bag check. Before going through the security screening at Magic Kingdom, visitors will need to put all electronic devices and metal items into a clear plastic bag.

The monorails have also undergone changes, with partitions being installed in each cabin to keep groups separated. On the ferry boats, social distancing markers have been placed throughout to keep groups separated. Visitors are also loaded and unloaded by deck level.

Plexiglass barriers installed at a number of attractions at Magic Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/RJ4SbgCoj5 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 8, 2020

Elsewhere, plexiglass barriers have been installed throughout various attractions, including Jungle Cruise, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom. Other adjustments to attractions include keeping groups apart by leaving rows and seats empty.

Social-distancing markers have been placed throughout the parks and in gift shops to encourage people to stay at least six feet apart. Also, Disney has installed additional hand sanitizer and hand washing stations in the parks.

All these measures come as Disney World prepares to reopen its parks. Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will officially reopen on July 11. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will reopen the following week on July 15.

For the time being, capacity will be reduced at the parks. Disney is requiring all visitors, including passholders, to make reservations for park entry.