BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As students head back into classrooms this fall, a car show is helping fill some of their backpacks.

High Performance Promotions hosted a car show school supplies drive to benefit the Brevard Federation of Teachers .

Fast Eddie from High Performance Promotions says they're expected to raise about $300. But most importantly they will collect almost $2,000 of school supplies that will go to the kids this upcoming school year.

“We almost filled the back of my pickup truck with supplies and helped hundreds of kids in Brevard County ,” he said.

Fast Eddie says because of the hardships this year has brought to communities all over the nation, some families are finding it harder to afford necessities like school supplies.

“Just because you're going through hard times doesn't mean you don't need to learn,” he added.

Attending the school-drive car and truck Show is JD Lance. For him it’s about showing compassion, because he still remembers his kindergarten teacher’s kindness towards her students.

“I brought about $50 worth of school supplies and cash,” Lance explained. “She was always there for the kids; she would go out of the way and do stuff. Like if someone didn't have something she would bring it the next day for the student, and that was very touching to me that she did that.”

The Brevard Federation of Teachers told Spectrum News 13 the event brings supplies to students most in need.