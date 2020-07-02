ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In case you missed it, the NBA is coming to Walt Disney World.

The league has agreed to resume its season in Florida on July 30, with players, coaches and staff set to arrive next week.

Preparations for the NBA’s arrival are well underway. Photos posted Thursday to the official NBA Twitter account show that practice courts from the teams have been delivered and are being installed at the convention center at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

The tweet included the caption, “Laying down the practice floors!”

The NBA is reportedly spending $150 million to restart its season at Disney World.

Twenty-two teams will travel to the resort and remain in what’s described as a “bubble-like” atmosphere for the season. Players will stay at three Disney World hotels—Grand Floridian, Yacht Club and Gran Destino Tower. Regular games will be played three facilities at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex without spectators.

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”