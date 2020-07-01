PALM BAY, Fla. -- A 6-year-old girl who suffered a life-threatening gunshot injury in a Palm Bay apartment on Tuesday has died.

What You Need To Know Police think this was a "tragic accident involving siblings."





Officers responded at 5 p.m. Tuesday to 911 shooting call





Girl rushed to Homes Regional Medical Center later died

"Initial investigation has lead investigators to believe this is a tragic accident involving siblings," Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Smith said in a statement. "As this is an open, on-going investigation, further details are unavailable at this time."

Officers responded at roughly 5 p.m. Tuesday to an apartment on Washington Street NE, according to police.

"Life saving measures were immediately started and the girl was transported to Homes Regional Medical Center for additional treatment," Smith said. "Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries later in the night."

An investigation is underway and no suspects are at large, Smith said.

Two other family members were in the unit at the time of the shooting, Smith said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and our community," Smith's statement added.