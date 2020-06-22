ORLANDO, Fla. — The total number of coronavirus cases in Florida pushed past the 100,000 mark, state officials reported Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly 3,000 new cases, with 2,779 of them coming from Florida residents. The state also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total number of people whose deaths were attributed to coronavirus to 3,173.

Counties and cities across the state have implemented or are least considering mask mandates. But Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains he's against a statewide face-mask order and said penalties for violating such a directive would be hard to enforce.

However, the health department on Monday issued a public health advisory that will replace one issued in late March.

The advisory calls for face coverings for all Floridians with the exception of:

Children under 2

One more medical conditions that prevent the wearing of a face covering

Working in a profession where a mask won't be compatible with the job

People working outdoors or recreation with appropriate social distancing of six feet

All residents should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. For gatherings of less than 50 people, social distancing should be used, with face coverings.