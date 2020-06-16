ORLANDO, Fla. — The WWE canceled a television taping Tuesday after one of its wrestlers tested positive for coronavirus.

WWE announced Monday that a developmental wrestler who attended tapings in Orlando last week tested positive for coronavirus.

The company says it canceled Tuesday's taping so it could test all personnel for coronavirus.

The news sparked concern because during a taping on Monday night, several friends and family members were allowed into the facility. Spectrum News spoke with several non-performers in attendance, who said they underwent temperature checks prior to attending the tapings, but were not tested for the virus. They also say they were not told they needed to get tested like the others in attendance.

WWE released a statement to Spectrum News, saying in part:

“...These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20 percent capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”