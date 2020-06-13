ORLANDO, Fla. — As people continue to hit the streets and call for change across the country following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, motorcyclists in Orlando are joining in with a Ride For Justice.

What You Need To Know Bikers met outside Florida Rights Restoration Coalition





Group protested death of George Floyd, called for police reform

Outside the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition office Saturday morning, the air was thick with emotion as hundreds of riders filled the parking lot to protest police brutality. Many here are ready to see positive change take shape.

"Think about it, we’re watching people get killed live on TV. And that’s not right. Everyone deserves equality, everyone deserves fairness, everyone deserves justice, and that’s why I think it’s important that we get out and bring awareness to voting and social justice,” said Elisia Reddick, a FRRC member and motorcyclist.

Dozens of bikers are already pulling up to the Florida Rights Restoration Commission Saturday morning as they ride together for racial injustice, taking a stand against police brutality @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/pVFXjFMvrj — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 13, 2020

Before the riders left, hundreds gathered to remember the life and death of George Floyd. They hosted a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck before his death.

As the riders took off across Orlando, people around town honked horns and put a fist in the air to stand with the protesters.

Desmond Meade with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition says these past few months have shown the kind of change and leadership needed to move the country forward.

“Because of COVID-19 and what we’ve been seeing with Ahmaud Arbery, what we’ve been seeing with George Floyd, what it’s all showed, to be honest with you, is there’s a stark difference between a politician and a public servant. And when politicians are involved, people die. But when public servants are involved, we have an opportunity to live and thrive as a country,” Meade said.

“Today we ride for humanity,” said Desmond Meade, executive director at Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. He’s here ahead of the Ride for Justice today calling for change, calling for action and calling on people here to use their right to vote @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/2e1hOXYlVS — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) June 13, 2020

The riders stopped at the Orange County Supervisors of Elections and at the Orange County Courthouse, as they push for change.

People here say one of the most important tasks now is to take this national momentum, these calls for change and justice, and turn it towards hitting the polls in November, making sure people here can continue to push for an end to the status quo.

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is the same group that successfully got Amendment 4 passed in 2018.