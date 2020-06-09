ORLANDO, Fla. – Country music artist Blake Shelton’s Southern-style restaurant Ole Red Orlando has set an opening date.

​​The restaurant, located at ICON Park on International, will debut on June 19.

Shelton shared the announcement on social media.

“We’re going to have a party, come see us,” Shelton said in a video on Instagram.

Ole Red Orlando will have two levels, indoor and outdoor private event areas and three bars. It will also feature a large stage for live music and concerts.

The menu will feature Shelton-inspired dishes as well as specialty cocktails, beer and wine.

Ole Red Orlando was initially set to open in April but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. When it opens next week, it will have safety measures in place, including physical distancing for tables and single-use menus, plates and silverware.

Staff will also be required to wear face masks.

Shelton has additional Old Red locations in other cities, including Nashville, Gatlinburg and Thisomingo, Oklahoma.