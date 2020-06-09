AMC  plans to reopen U.S. movie theaters in July

NATIONWIDE – AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the U.S., plans to reopen “almost all” of its U.S theaters in July.

​​The July timeline puts AMC ready for the release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s Mulan, which are currently scheduled for July 17 and July 24, respectively.

On Tuesday, AMC reported a first quarter loss of $2.2 billion due to the closure of its theaters worldwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are truly unprecedented times,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a news release. “Our top priorities remain the safety and well-being of our guests and associates, combined with our taking sweeping actions to preserve the long term viability of AMC Entertainment,” he continued.

AMC plans to implement several safety measures as part of its reopening, including limited capacity, blocked seating and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Meanwhile, rival Cinemark revealed last week its plans to start reopening its theaters this month. By July 10, it expect to have all of its theaters reopened. Cinemark said in its plan that it will implement safety measures, including face masks for employees, plexiglass at concession stands and staggered showtimes.