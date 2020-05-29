ORLANDO, Fla. — As Disney World prepares to reopen its theme parks, it has made big changes to its FastPass+ and dining reservations.

Earlier in the week, when releasing target dates for its reopening, Disney said it was "pausing" new ticket sales and hotel reservations to focus on those who already had reservations.

Disney took another step Thursday, saying it was suspending FastPass+ and canceling selections. It's also canceled all existing dining reservations and experience bookings.

Extra Magic Hours, which allows hotel guests extra time in the parks before they open or after they close, will also be temporarily suspended.

The decision to cancel the reservations was made to better manage park capacity, the company said, which will be reduced upon the parks' reopening. A new system will be put in place that will require visitors to make a reservation in advance just to enter the parks. Disney hasn't yet released how guests will be able to make park reservations.

Disney also said existing ticket holders and annual passholders will have access to the new system before new tickets are sold to other guests.

A breakdown of the changes has been posted on Disney's new "Know Before You Go" page.

Disney plans to begin a phased reopening of its parks beginning with Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom on July 11. Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios would follow on July 15.

The proposal has been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis's office for approval.