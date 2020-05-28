BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – After months of being closed, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has reopened.

What You Need To Know Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens



Ticket prices have been reduced



Face mask are required, some experiences remain closed

​​With the new guidelines, everyone must wear a face mask or covering and get their temperature checked before entering the complex.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Chief Operating Officer Therrin Protze recommends visitors get their tickets online ahead of time since they're capping capacity at 50 percent, or 2,500 people.

“Time their tickets so not everyone comes at the same time,” Protze said.

Admission tickets will also have specific date and time for entry to ensure social distancing. There will also be directional markings on the floor at some attractions and dining areas along with more hand sanitizing stations throughout attraction.

To give visitors more bang for their buck, Kennedy Space Center has reduced ticket prices by almost 50 percent.

Some experiences remain closed to ensure social distancing, so the visitor complex will give guests an extra free ticket to use next year once the complex is fully reopened.

And visitors will get a free parking ticket to use next year along with your free admission ticket.

Meanwhile, the visitor complex will be open for the SpaceX launch attempt Saturday, but officials with the attractions says tickets are already sold out.