BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen next week, one day after the planned launch of SpaceX's first manned flight.

What You Need To Know KSC visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance



Face coverings, temperature checks required



Not all attractions will be open

Kennedy Space Center will open for the first time in months on May 28, with operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The complex will limit daily attendance, encouraging visitors to buy tickets in advance. Even annual passholders are being asked to call the complex in advance to book a reservation at 1-855-433-4210. Some attractions will not be open, including the Kennedy Space Center bus tour.

Face coverings and temperature screenings will also be required, along with social distancing in lines, restaurants, and other facilities. If a visitor has a temperature of 100.4 or greater, they will not be allowed to enter the complex. If a visitor doesn't have a face covering, you will be asked to purchase one. There will also be increased sanitizing stations.

Kennedy Space Center is offering a limited-time package for the initial reopening that includes daily admission, parking and a complimentary ticket to return in 2021. This "Explore Today, Explore Tomorrow" package will cost $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children.

For full details on the reopening guidelines, visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday, May 27, carrying two astronauts into space from the Kennedy Space Center for the first time since the space shuttle program retired.