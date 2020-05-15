WASHINGTON - Florida's Congressional Democrats are calling for a federal review of the state's unemployment system.

Florida unemployment website plagued by issues



After Florida's unemployment system has been plagued with issues, the congressional delegation on Friday planned to send a letter to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

They want to see the Comptroller Generals launch an independent investigation, looking into the unemployment process in the state immediately.

Many people trying to use the system have been unable to get the assistance they desperately needed.

"We've submitted that letter or will be today and it calls on them to do a comprehensive investigation of the origin of the problem, of the existing problems," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents the state’s 23rd District. "Make recommendations on what can be done and give us some guidance on how we got into this horrific mess and honestly help us hold accountable - since it is the government accountability office - those that are responsible for it."

