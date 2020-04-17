ORLANDO, Fla. — For weeks, thousands of Floridians have grown more frustrated with the constant errors of the state’s unemployment system.

Complaints are common, most pointing to a website that’s not functioning and call centers that can’t be reached.

As thousands have shared their pleas for help through phone calls, emails, and social media posts, Spectrum News has been pushing for weeks for answers from Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Governor Ron DeSantis, his team, and other state leaders.

As an effort to address some of the most prominent concerns, we are providing answers to marquee questions based upon our reporting and conversations with various state leaders.

Please note that every situation is unique, therefore the most important advice will remain that you discuss your individual situation with Florida Department of Economic Opportunity via FloridaJobs.org or calling 1-800-204-2418.

FILING FAILURES (and Fixes)

The most common trouble most people are having is the state’s unemployment system is simply not work. Often times it is ‘down’.

Others complain they can’t reach call center operators to verify their identity, reset account PINs, or even ask about their case.

Gov DeSantis signs Executive Order lifting requirement to certify unworked weeks



Upward 850K unemployment claims filed in Florida. Payouts out to 141K.



More: https://t.co/rZA2JyFA5b pic.twitter.com/c9LomRZrer — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 17, 2020

In fact, Spectrum News found in March that DEO received 1.1 million calls during that month , but 85 percent of those calls were never connected to an agent. Of the 1.1 million calls into the center, agents handled just 43,058 calls, while 934,393 calls could not even patch to the call center.

DEO recently signed contracts with three separate companies totaling up to $110 million. Each will provide remote call center services that is expected to expand DEO’s call center capacity from approximately 35 agents to 2,000.

The governor also ordered 2,000 state workers be reassigned to help DEO process claim applications, in addition to approving various technological upgrades, such as installing 72 servers.

There are various reasons as to why the website to apply for unemployment benefits isn’t working, or is down for maintenance.

Secretary Jon Satter, of Florida Department of Management Services, was appointed this week to oversee the state’s problem-plagued unemployment system, replacing oversight from Ken Lawson, executive director of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Secretary Satter said on Thursday that the website is much like a 7-year-old car with a lot of miles, that’s been loaded with passengers and expected to drive 10 times as fast as it was designed for.

Secretary Jon Satter, state director now overseeing Florida's unemployment system, describing why the website has been crashing so often and riddled with problems.



Backstory: https://t.co/krscnBo7H2@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/KKWbnyRxYr — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 16, 2020

“Occasionally we have to take the car in for a pit stop, and it’s taking longer than we like, but we’d rather make incremental investments in the infrastructure of the system now, than have to over promise and under deliver,” Secretary Satter said.

DeSantis has long blamed ‘capacity’ for the website crashes and errors.

Satter revealed on Thursday that there have been approximately 850,000 claims filed, although it’s believed many may be duplicated from individuals who have filed multiple times out of anxiety driven by the website errors.

That said, state officials say the website was overwhelmed, and it remains weeks now into the problem with users having little difference they can see.

As Florida's unemployment grows, so do frustrations with the state's continuously problem-plagued unemployment system.



Governor DeSantis addressed some of the fixes they're doing.@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/8P6Qu07N82 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 17, 2020

DEO said they are doing regular upgrades and reprogramming the website to better facilitate application processing.

That includes creating a new portal where those who do not qualify for Florida state benefits, but do qualify for federal benefits, can have their applications processed, causing yet further delays for payments.

THE FIXES

DeSantis has signed three Executive Orders related to unemployment.

Executive Order 20-104 waives the requirement that individuals have to report biweekly unemployment. For the time being, individuals will not have to log into the CONNECT system every other week to confirm unemployment, however it is unclear how automated payments will continue to be sent.

Two other executive orders also waived the one-week waiting period, meaning individuals may apply for benefits effectively immediately upon being laid off/furloughed/etc.

@GovRonDeSantis in Broward County Friday, talking more about the Executive Order he signed Thursday, re: no longer requiring unemployment applicants to have to log in every two weeks to verify weeks not worked. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/DMUMCjPPLy — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 17, 2020

The other one also waived the requirement to search for work while unemployed.

The executive order puts a pause on the work search requirement for weeks from March 15 – May 2, 2020. If you filed prior to March 15, you must complete the online work registration.

YOUR QUESTIONS

How do I apply for unemployment?

There are currently three ways to apply for unemployment in Florida.

CONNECT: This process is for those who already have an account created, have previously applied, or previously received state benefits.

PEGASUS: This process is for those who have never applied for or received state benefits.

PAPER: Individuals may also choose to file for unemployment benefits by paper, of which there are two ways to submit your paper application.

Individuals may mail paper applications directly to FDEO:

P.O. Box 5350

Tallahassee, FL 32314-5350

Individuals may also go to any FedEx location in Florida where they will print out a paper application and send it to Tallahassee on your behalf, free of charge.

NOTE: In order to submit an application you will need:

Social Security number

Driver’s License or State ID number

Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer: FEIN number (this is found on your W2 or 1099 tax form), if available Employer name (name on pay stub), address, and phone number First and last day of work Gross earnings (before taxes are taken out) covering the last 18 months Reason for separation



If you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:

Not a U.S. Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization for

Military employee: Copy of your DD-214 Member 4 if you do not have the Member 4, then a copy of your Member 2-7 may be used

Federal employee: SF-8 or SF-50

Union member: Union name, hall number, and phone number

Who qualifies for State of Florida unemployment?

There are State of Florida unemployment benefits that are separate from federal benefits provided through the CARES Act.

To qualify for state benefits ($275/week for 12 weeks):

You must have lost your job through no fault of your own, so you must not have quit for personal reasons or been terminated for misconduct

You must be totally or partially unemployed

You must have a minimum amount of wages earned in what is called the "base period," which is the first 12 months of the past 15 months from when you filed your claim

You must be able to work, available for work, and actively seeking work (this requirement is currently waived). This includes being physically able to perform a job and having child care if necessary.

Who qualifies for federal benefits under the CARES Act?

While most may qualify for federal benefits ($600/week through week ending July 31, 2020), not all will qualify for benefits from the State of Florida ($275/week for 12 weeks).

@GovRonDeSantis reiterates that self employed and gig economy workers DO qualify for $600/wk FEDERAL unemployment benefits, but NOT the state's $275/week unemployment benefits. @Mynews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/RKWYfP3qfD — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 14, 2020

It’s important to note that CARES Act provides $600 per week to qualified individuals for weeks claimed starting March 29, 2020, ending the week of July 31, 2020.

Freelancers, self-employed, contractors, 1099 workers, "gig economy" workers such as Uber drivers are examples of those who will not qualify for Florida state benefits, but will qualify for federal benefits.

The CARES Act created three separate programs for unemployment assistance, each offering $600 per week through the week ending July 31, 2020. Note, you may only qualify for one program, with a max of $600 per week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) provides $600/week for those who ALSO qualify for benefits from the State of Florida.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provides $600/week for those who do not qualify for state benefits, such as those listed above: self-employed, contractors, 1099 workers, gig economy workers, etc.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) provides $600/week for those who have already exhausted state benefits and do not qualify for other benefits. This program is for those in Florida who have already received a full 12 weeks’ worth of unemployment benefits.

How do the federal programs differ?

In terms of benefits, there are no real differences between PEUC, PUA, FPUC, however there is ONE MAJOR DIFFERENCE that is impacting tens of thousands of Floridians.

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity can currently ONLY process applications for individuals who qualify for state benefits, thus are only able to provide benefit payouts to those who fall within qualifications for the PEUC program.

Those who qualify for federal benefits under PUA and FPUC are not yet receiving funds because FDEO is literally still building a portal to process applications for those individuals.

Secretary Jon Satter of DMS said Thursday that he is hopeful that system will be in place in the next week to 10 days, allowing the agency to begin processing and paying out benefits to those who qualify only for federal benefits.

If I qualify only for federal benefits, how do I apply?

Those who only qualify for federal benefits will still apply through Florida’s CONNECT or Pegasus system. DEO has yet to develop an application or system to process claims for these individuals, but it will be through the FloridaJobs.org website.

If I only qualify for federal benefits, and not state benefits, do I need to wait to apply?

According to DEO, there is no need to apply immediately, although there is no penalty for applying. The agency currently does not have an actual system in place to process claims for those who only qualify for federal benefits, so they are currently being sorted to the side until such time they can be processed.

Applications can be submitted via CONNECT, Pegasus, or paper method.

Do I need to submit an additional application to receive the $600 CARES Act?

No. For those who have filed a new benefits claim, and it is being processed; or if you have an existing claim, DEO says there is nothing you need to do to receive the additional federal benefits. Payments will be made as they become available.

How do I know if my application was received?

There really is no way to know for sure if or when your application is received, especially if submitted by mail.

Once received, they’re supposed to be processed in the order in which they are received. For those who apply via the PEGASUS website or paper application, someone with DEO will reach out to you to verify additional information in order to finish processing the claim and verifying eligibility.

How are the applications being processed?

State leaders are not shy about the overwhelming number of applications being received.

They’re also being received in different, ways, requiring different means of processing.

“We’re receiving paper applications simultaneously with electronic applications,” Secretary Satter said. “Because many (paper applications) are in hand writing, we have to manually transcribe those paper applications into the electronic system and that’s what we have our state employees doing.”

Satter estimates state employees are able to process five to six applications each per hour, up to 10 an hour.

DMS Secretary Jon Satter, now overseeing FL's unemployment system, says the new Pegasus system requires 2K state workers to transfer information (and paper applications) to CONNECT database. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/lBwEgl6xCH — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 16, 2020

Processing includes verifying a person’s information, work history, and other personal details.

“This system is talking to a wide variety of data sources throughout the country, verifying social security number, doing fraud checks, it is verifying employers, verifying if you live in Georgia but work in Tallahassee, it’s a cross-border issue,” Secretary Satter said. “Even on a good day when claims were low, it could take 10 to 14 days to have the process in the pipeline.”

Secretary Jon Satter, state director now overseeing Florida's unemployment system, describing why the website has been crashing so often and riddled with problems.



Backstory: https://t.co/krscnBo7H2@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/KKWbnyRxYr — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 16, 2020

According to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, once an application is processed, you will be notified of your eligibility in writing or electronically.

If you are eligible on all issues, you will receive payment for any weeks that you requested during the bi-weekly process.

If you are not eligible, the written determination will explain the reason they denied your claim and will explain your appeal rights.

If you disagree with a determination that denies benefits, you may request an appeal hearing.

DEO also says:

When reviewing your claim, we will look to answer several questions that will impact your eligibility. Here are some examples:

Ability and Availability Issues: In addition to reviewing why you lost your employment, we will look at whether you are able to work in another job. If you are not available to accept a job if one is offered, you will not qualify for benefits.

In addition to reviewing why you lost your employment, we will look at whether you are able to work in another job. If you are not available to accept a job if one is offered, you will not qualify for benefits. Discharge: If you were fired from your job, we will look at the reasons why. Your employer must show that it had just cause to let you go, such as misconduct on the job or that you didn’t Reemployment Assistance Frequently Asked Questions 2 try to do your duties successfully even though the employer tried to help you.

If you were fired from your job, we will look at the reasons why. Your employer must show that it had just cause to let you go, such as misconduct on the job or that you didn’t Reemployment Assistance Frequently Asked Questions 2 try to do your duties successfully even though the employer tried to help you. Voluntary Quit: If you voluntarily quit your job, you must show that the circumstances at work were so bad that you had no choice but to leave, even though you did everything you could to get your employer to solve the problem.

There are other factors that may impact your eligibility that we will ask you about. The most important thing for you to do is to answer all questions as accurately as possible.

Always know that you can ask us questions at any time during the process by calling 1-800-204-2418.

How many applications have been filed for unemployment benefits?

Secretary Jon Satter of Florida Department of Management Services, now overseeing the state’s unemployment system, said Thursday there have been approximately 850,000 claims filed since March.

Gov. DeSantis said Friday he believes many of those applications, however, may be from some of the same people who applied through the various means available.

“We’re finding that total number of submissions is not the same as total number of unique individuals,” DeSantis said. “They’re not doing anything wrong; they just want to make sure that it gets through.”

In terms of new applications filed:

Week ending March 21: 74,313 applications for benefits

74,313 applications for benefits Week ending March 28: 228,484 applications for benefits

228,484 applications for benefits Week ending April 4: 169,885 applications for benefits

169,885 applications for benefits Week ending April 11: 175,306 applications for benefits

While data is not available in real time, these numbers are also expected to grow in the coming days. Walt Disney World is scheduled to furlough a majority of its 77,000 cast members beginning April 19, with other companies across Florida continuing layoffs, furloughs, and other staff reductions.

How many applications have been processed?

Between March 15 and April 15, DEO processed 141,451 claims of the 850,000 claims filed. DEO said “this means a decision has been made on whether the claimant is monetarily eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance, in addition to what the amount of their weekly benefits will be.”

How many claims have been paid?

From March 15 to April 15, DEO has since paid 121,102 claims, totaling $47.5 million. DEO said this includes 33,624 applications filed after March 15.

Additionally, 23,801 checks for $600 from the federal benefits program have been mailed, although the agency is not yet able to process or distribute funds for those who qualify only for federal benefits, and not state benefits.

When will I get my benefits?

Other than providing a timeline of one week to 10 days to establish a system to process unemployment claims, the state has given no firm timeline for when it feels confident that it will have all of the tech troubles addressed and a seamless process in place for applications to be approved and benefits paid.

What does “pending” mean?

Pending means the application is still being processed and looked into to determine if you qualify or not.

How can I reset my PIN to access CONNECT?

DEO offers two ways to reset a PIN:

On the CONNECT login page, select the “Forgot PIN” option and reset your pin after verifying your information.

The second option is to verify identity by providing a signed copy of your Social Security card and copy of driver’s license/government ID and sending them to:

Fax: 321-332-6608

Email: IdentityRequest@deo.myflorida.com

You can also call: 1-800-297-0586

How can be I aware of potential scams, if I’m supposed to wait for DEO to call me about my application?

Pending answer from DEO.

I did not lose my job, but my hours cut in half, do I still qualify for benefits?

DEO says those whose hours have been “substantially reduced” may likely still be qualified for full or partial benefits. That can only be determined by filing an application for review.

My local school district closed, and I must stay home with my children. Am I eligible to receive Reemployment Assistance benefits?

Per DEO, state benefits are only available to those who are now unemployed through no fault of their own; however those who are out of work for personal reasons may be eligible for federal benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That can only be determined by filing an application for review.

Will the state ‘auto enroll’ furloughed Disney cast members?

With Walt Disney World scheduled to furlough the majority of its 77,000 cast members Sunday (April 19), DeSantis said Friday it is an effort they are continuing to discuss.

As of the time of this writing there is no plan yet to ‘auto enroll’ Disney cast members.

“We’re working with large employers who have announced furloughs to get data internally and import it, because it takes stress off the system,” DeSantis said. “Disney, for example, but those folks will not be at the front of the line, those who applied first are going to be at the front of the line.”

I am scheduled to be furloughed April 19, will I still receive benefits if I cash out two weeks of PTO?

Cashing out personal/vacation time is considered income, therefore you will not be qualified immediately for benefits. If you are furloughed April 19 and choose to take a two week cash payout of vacation/PTO time, you will have to wait two weeks until you are then eligible for benefits.

It is unclear from DEO when applying if your furlough start date will be April 19 or the later date. It is best to contact your company’s HR department for clarity on your individual situation.

Will benefits be extended?

Florida currently provides $275 per week for 12 weeks, one of the smallest payouts in the nation and one of the shortest windows in the U.S.

While some state lawmakers have petitioned for a potential Special Session, there is little reason to believe at the moment that will become a reality.

However, state law dictates that benefits be extended when the state’s unemployment rate reaches 5 percent.

One week of benefits is added when the rate reaches 5 percent, with one additional week added for every .5 percent of unemployment rate growth above that, with a maximum of 26 weeks.

Friday, the U.S. Department of Labor listed Florida’s unemployment rate at 4.3 percent for March 2020, up 1.5 percent from February 2020.

ALERT: @FLDEO projects Florida's latest adjusted unemployment rate is 4.3% for March 2020, up 1.5% from February 2020.



444K jobless Floridians out of labor force of 10.3 Million.



U.S. unemployment rate is 4.4% for March 2020.@MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/daEvbY3ZXc — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 17, 2020

Why is CONNECT still asking for work search information?

DeSantis waived the work search requirement for weeks March 15, 2020 – May 2, 2020.

If you did not search for work because of the waiver you can put “not applicable” or “not able to search for work” then go to the next step.

Once approved, how long will it take for someone to receive their benefits?

Theory is proving different than reality. While DEO says they are processing claims as quickly as possible, DeSantis said the standard time has been about three weeks, although many others say they have been waiting for more than four weeks for word on the status of their application, as others have also spent several weeks simply trying to apply.

Unfortunately there is not much of a realistic timeline on when DEO will be able to process applications and pay claims without issue.

Why are some federal claims going out as checks in the mail?

The state currently can only process and pay federal benefits to those who also qualify for state benefits. However the systems are not yet linked. A spokesperson for DEO said they found it is quicker to mail checks to get money in hand faster, as opposed to setting up the electronic distribution process.

DEO is expected to continue to mail weekly federal benefits by check for the “foreseeable future” until the agency is caught up with processing the backlog of hundreds of thousands of applications, create a system to process claims for those who only qualify for federal benefits, and link payment distribution electronically.

DEO said they currently have programmers constantly working to code the system appropriately.

Do flight attendants qualify for benefits?

The state has yet to answer the status of benefits for flight attendants, specifically, who tell Spectrum News they are now being denied benefits, after first being told they would qualify.

As we await clarification from DEO, a Delta spokesperson did tell us:

“As part of Delta’s effort to support our people amidst the COVID-19 crisis, we’re providing resources to help employees who are seeking unemployment insurance after volunteering for leaves of absence. While Delta employees around the country have already been deemed eligible for state unemployment benefits, we’re aware employees are experiencing difficulties in Florida. We know these benefits are important to our people and we’re working closely with the state of Florida to find a solution.”

Any decision on retroactive payments?

Pending answer from DEO, no decision has been made in terms of state benefits, although there is also no clarity about the back payments of federal benefits.

If a person is furloughed for three weeks and unable to apply for benefits because of the known computer issues, and is later called back to work, will they still be eligible to receive benefits for those three weeks not worked

Pending answer from DEO.

If a person is laid off or furloughed and decides to work for a gig economy app company such as Uber or Shipt, are they automatically disqualified for benefits?

Benefits paid are on a case-by-case basis. Getting another job does not automatically disqualify a person from receiving benefits, although if they are earning more than what the benefits would provide they likely would receive little to no benefits.

What financial history is used to determine if a person is eligible for benefits? Does a person have to earn X amount

Pending answer from DEO, although it is understood the agency is primary using employment data from 2019, although it is not clear from what time period of 2019.

Does receiving Florida re-employment benefits adjust Social Security benefits in any way? The question is “…I am limited in what I can make in wages before SSA starts withholding some of my benefits.”

Pending answer from DEO.

Some applicants are getting a claim status that shows “Not Registered”. What does this mean?

Pending answer from DEO.

What is the best way for employers to confirm a person’s status if they cannot get a hold of a customer service representative?

Pending answer from DEO.

According to a claim online, monetary determination is pending and claim is in process, but logging into the account shows a note for no need to recertify and the system is down. How can an application be ‘processing’ but also monetary is at 0?

Pending answer from DEO.

These are among the several dozen questions that remain pending for answers with Department of Economic Opportunity, including many case specific questions.

HAVE A QUESTION NOT LISTED ABOVE?