STATEWIDE — CVS Health is opening 10 Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Florida on Friday.

This includes sites in the Orlando and Tampa Bay areas.

There are two locations in Central Florida: Orlando and Altamonte Springs. The locations in the Bay area are in Largo, Lutz and Tarpon Springs.

The testing sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy.

Charter Communications has temporarily opened its live stream free to the public. You can watch Spectrum News via our live stream on your desktop or laptop without a subscription by visiting our website and clicking “Watch Live” in the upper right. Charter also is temporarily offering free broadband and wifi access for 60 days to teachers and families with K-12 or college students. To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. The company also will open more than half a million wifi hotspots across the country.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 15 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Orlando sites:

13454 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando

221 South S.R. 434, Altamonte Springs

Tampa Bay sites:

8905 Bryan Dairy Road, Largo

1000 East Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs

2322 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Lutz