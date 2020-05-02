FLORIDA – As beaches across Florida reopen, one lawyer, unhappy with that, is dressing as the Grim Reaper in protest.

Daniel Uhlfelder, wearing a black robe and hood while carrying a scythe, hit the beaches of Walton County on Friday. His goal? To warn Floridians about the dangers of reopening the beaches too soon.

“I think it’s premature that we open our beaches, Uhlfelder said in a clip that quickly went viral. “I’m a huge proponent of public beaches and I’ve been fighting for that for years, but I think that the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus, I think it’s going to prolong the recovery we have and I think we should take better measures.”

Uhlfelder plans to visit other beaches in the state. His “grim” tour comes just days before Florida’s phase one reopening, which will allow restaurants and retail stores to open at 25 percent capacity indoors.

As of Saturday, Florida had more than 35,000 cases of COVID-19.