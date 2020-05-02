ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is meeting with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings at an Orlando hair salon Saturday where they’re expected to discuss Florida’s phased reopening amid the coronavirus crisis.
The meeting was announced Friday night, hours after the Mayor sent a letter to the Governor asking him to allow barber shops and salons to open with strict safety guidelines.
The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force unanimously recommended those personal care facilities be included in phase one of the state’s plan to reopen.
The task force also shared the following recommendations on Friday for the businesses that are reopening:
- Practice social distancing
- Stay home when feeling sick
- Wear protective face covering
- Conduct health screenings
- Sanitize and wash hands frequently
- High-risk individuals should shelter and work from home, whenever possible
- Recommend temperature check for all staff. All temperatures of 100 degrees or above must go home.
The Mayor also said Friday that Orange County ordered one million masks and 200,000 hand sanitizers with money from the federal CARES Act to help small businesses get the Personal Protective Equipment they need.