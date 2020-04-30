ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, more businesses will open up, per the plan to reopen Florida's economy. However, barbershops and salons did not make the cut for Gov. Ron Desantis’s phase one reopening plan.

The Mr. Man Barbershop has been closed since March 21, and says the worst part of not being able to reopen is the fact that their business has been given no potential date of when they can reopen.

Abbie Garcia, who owns the Orlando barber shop, says when her shop reopens barbers and customers will wear a mask and she will eliminate the waiting area to help keep the number of people in her shop low. She also believes barbers don’t get enough credit for having safe and sanitary practices.

“I know that we aren’t doctors or anywhere near doctors," Mr. Man Barbershop owner Abbie Garcia explained. "We do go to school and we spend money, and we are properly trained on how to provide safe and sanitary services.”​

Not only does Garcia say she and her barbers wash hands between customers, but the BARBICIDE disinfectant they use for razors and scissors is also used in hospitals.