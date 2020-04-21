MELBOURNE, Fla. – Controversy is looming over a plan to take down several century old oak trees in Melbourne to put in a bike path.

But more than a dozen neighbors are fighting back against the idea.

"Very scenic, my wife and I love it," Terry Mulreany said. "So privileged to live on this street."

Seven years ago Mulreany and his wife got the chance to buy their dream home. The property sits on oak tree lined Pineapple Drive, on the Indian River, in the Eau Gallie area of Melbourne.

"Big, live oaks," he said. "Gorgeous, trees is what makes the whole road."

But will these century old oaks be destroyed for progress? Mulreany and 16 other neighbors are banning together to stop it.

"No letters, no notification, no anything," Mulreany said.

Melbourne City Council is considering installing a 2,600-foot long bike path at a cost of more than $1 million. Several trees would be ripped out in the process.

"It makes no sense, at the end of the day, the city should be doing better than this," said Councilman Paul Alfrey, who is adamantly opposed to the plan, calling it a “path to nowhere.”

He's puzzled why city staff and the Eau Gallie Community Redevelopment area signed off on the project.

"It's a bad project, peddled by bad information, peddled by people of influence in this area," Alfrey said.

Alfrey added that there is already a sidewalk along the street. He said the plan to cut down the old oaks is over-engineering.

"To spend that kind of money to ruin nature?" Alfrey said. "Trees over a hundred years old. The people doing this should be ashamed of themselves."

Mulreany said he isn't giving up. He'll fight to preserve the natural, historic look of his neighborhood.

"We are all 100 percent united behind this front," he said.

Melbourne City Council is meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the issue. We will let you know what's decided.