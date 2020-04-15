ORLANDO, Fla. – Just a day after it was revealed WWE had resumed live televised shows at its Orlando facility, the company has announced it will be implementing cost-cutting measures in response to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic .

WWE announces pay cuts, furloughs due to impacts from COVID-19

The company has resumed live shows from its Orlando facility

WWE was deemed an "essential service" in Florida earlier this month

The Connecticut-based WWE said Wednesday that it will be reducing pay for executives and board members as well as furloughing some of its workforce “effective immediately.”

The company also plans to cut talent expenses, third-party staffing and consulting.

The reduction in its “headcount” will save the company an estimated $4 million per month during the pandemic, WWE said in a news release.

It’s unclear what, if any, impacts this has on the company’s operations in Orlando.