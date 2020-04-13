ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Monday, the University of Central Florida will be bringing a new mental health resource geared towards helping people manage stress during these uniquely challenging times.

UCF Restores will post video sessions on Facebook page twice a week

Sessions aimed at providing tools to help deal with stress

Learn more at UCFrestores.org

The University of Central Florida Restores program is working to help you and your family deal with the stress the coronavirus pandemic can bring.

UCF Restores is a clinical research program that regularly helps veterans, active duty personnel, and survivors of mass shootings or sexual assault through post-traumatic stress disorder.

Starting Monday on the UCF Restores Trauma Therapy Program Facebook page, video sessions will be posted twice a week with UCF Restores staff working to provide tools you need to manage stress.

"We're going to have one event on sleep hygiene, one event on anger management, one event on how to talk to your kids, one event on problem solving, some on social support, those types of things," UCF Restores Executive Director Dr. Deborah Beidel said.

On the Facebook page, they're also going to have a live session where anyone in the community can get answers to questions you may have about the topics.

"We thought this was a good opportunity to reach out to the community in general, talk about stress, talk about how to manage stress and give us an opportunity to see if we can help people during this time when a lot of us may be feeling kind of shut in and alone," Beidel said.

UCF Restores provided a similar program after Hurricane Michael devastated the panhandle region of Florida in 2018.

The sessions will be posted on Mondays and Thursdays, and will also be available on the program's website: https://www.ucfrestores.org.