STATEWIDE -- Florida's attorney general is investigating allegations that Norwegian Cruise Lines intentionally downplayed the coronavirus threat to potential customers in order to continue selling cruises, the office says.

The allegations came to light via Miami media reports, which showed whistleblower emails that suggested NCL managers provided one-liners to sales employees to downplay the risks of getting COVID-19, Attorney General Ashley Moody's office said Monday.

The emails allegedly contained slogans such as "the only thing you need to worry about for your cruise is do you have enough sunscreen," and "the coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise," the Attorney General's Office said.

NCL is fully cooperating with the investigation at this time, the office said.

Moody has issued more than 40 subpoenas to third-party vendors accused of price-gouging essential items on Amazon. Some face masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants were marked up 1,662%, state investigators say.