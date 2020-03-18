ORLANDO, Fla. – The coronavirus has become a global pandemic, with cases being reported in hundreds of countries, including the United States.

Spectrum News to hold town hall on the coronavirus

Town hall will air at 7 p.m. on March 23

It will include two panels of experts from across the state

Spectrum News will host a town hall at 7 p.m. on March 23 in Orlando and St. Petersburg to discuss the virus.

The town hall will include two panels of experts from across the state of Florida to talk about the virus and its implications in our communities and strain on our healthcare system.

Spectrum News 13 anchor Tammie Fields will host a panel of experts from our studio in Orlando, while Spectrum Bay News 9 anchor Veronica Cintron will host a complementary panel from our station in St. Petersburg.

The town hall will be an hour long. It will re-air at 7 p.m. on March 28.