ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is offering a limited-time "buy one night, get a second night free" ticket deal for Halloween Horror Nights.

HHN runs from September 10 through November 1

Guests who purchase the BOGO deal can choose two nights from 36 set dates, and the two dates do not have to be consecutive.

The limited-time BOGO deal runs through June 3.

This year HHN is celebrating 30 years of bringing the most terrifying names in horror to life.

More details from the release on HHN offers that are available now: