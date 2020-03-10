ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is offering a limited-time "buy one night, get a second night free" ticket deal for Halloween Horror Nights.
Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from September 10 through November 1.
Guests who purchase the BOGO deal can choose two nights from 36 set dates, and the two dates do not have to be consecutive.
The limited-time BOGO deal runs through June 3.
This year HHN is celebrating 30 years of bringing the most terrifying names in horror to life.
More details from the release on HHN offers that are available now:
Limited-Time Offer: Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a 2nd Event Night Free”
Halloween Horror Nights Hotel and Ticket Package
Halloween Horror Nights Hotel & Ticket Package starting from $169 per person, per night, based on a party of four, limited availability
**Select event nights Sept. 10 – Nov. 1, 2020. Advance purchase required.
Offer valid for bookings now – 10/31/20. Offer valid for travel: 9/10/20 – 11/1/20.
