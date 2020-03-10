ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is offering a limited-time "buy one night, get a second night free" ticket deal for Halloween Horror Nights. 

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from September 10 through November 1.  

Guests who purchase the BOGO deal can choose two nights from 36 set dates, and the two dates do not have to be consecutive. 

The limited-time BOGO deal runs through June 3. 

This year HHN is celebrating 30 years of bringing the most terrifying names in horror to life. 

More details from the release on HHN offers that are available now: 

Limited-Time Offer: Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a 2nd Event Night Free”
  • Now through June 3, guests can purchase Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket Offer online, which includes:
    • One (1) guest admission to two (2) 2020 Halloween Horror Nights event nights for $84.99 per person + tax, which may be used on non-consecutive event nights
    • Blockout dates apply: October 11, 17, 24 and 30

Halloween Horror Nights Hotel and Ticket Package

Halloween Horror Nights Hotel & Ticket Package starting from $169 per person, per night, based on a party of four, limited availability

 

**Select event nights Sept. 10 – Nov. 1, 2020. Advance purchase required.

Offer valid for bookings now – 10/31/20. Offer valid for travel: 9/10/20 – 11/1/20.
  • 2-night hotel accommodations at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn and Suites
    • Additional accommodations are available at other Universal Orlando hotels, including Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or a nearby Universal Partner Hotel
  • 2-Day Park-to-Park Ticket to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay
  • 2020 Halloween Horror Nights “Buy an Event Night, Get a Second Night Free” Ticket
    • Valid for bookings Now – 6/3/20
  • Early Park Admission one hour before the theme parks open to one (1) Universal Orlando theme park as determined by Universal Orlando
  • Access to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk  
  • Complimentary transportation to Universal’s theme parks and Universal CityWalk
  • Special access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights entry gate for guests staying on-site, each event night until 8 p.m.
  • In addition, guests can add a RIP tour or Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror tour to their vacation package

 

