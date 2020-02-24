NATIONWIDE – Craving Krispy Kreme doughnuts? You could soon have them delivered to your door.

Krispy Kreme to launch doughnut delivery

The service will be available nationwide on Leap Day

Orders can be placed in the app or on the Krispy Kreme website

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is launching doughnut delivery nationwide on Leap Day, the North Carolina-based company announced Monday.

Orders can be placed using the Krispy Kreme app or website.

You'll need to be near one of Krispy Kreme's store to get the doughnuts delivered. And it's likely to be a $4.99 delivery fee added as well.

Also in celebration of Leap Day, Krispy Kreme will be delivering free doughnuts to hospital staff and parents of Leap Day babies within 10 miles of its stores. To receive the doughnuts, health professionals and parents can post about their "special delivery on Instagram or Twitter tagging @KrispyKreme with the hashtage #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

Krispy Kreme has been testing doughnut delivery in select U.S. markets since 2018.