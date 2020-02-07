BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is getting ready for another Space Coast launch.

Solar Orbiter spacecraft to launch this weekend

The mission is designed to study the Sun

The spacecraft will capture high-resolution images of the Sun's poles

The Solar Orbiter probe is scheduled to launch Sunday on an Atlas V.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 11:03 p.m. from Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. There's a two-hour window for the launch.

Right now, weather is forecasted to be 80 percent favorable.

The mission, with many firsts, is designed to study Earth's closest star—the Sun.

Scientists have studied the Sun for decades. And its magnetic field energy can release bursts of energy that can affect space weather and our astronauts. This mission is hoped to answer some burning questions.

The Solar Orbiter probe is headed to the Sun with the goal of capturing high-resolution images of its poles.

"We will get unprecedented views of the sun's poles," said Tim Dunn, launch director for NASA Launch Services Program.

"It's a wide range of instruments taking very unique images from the Sun," added Cesar Garcia, ESA Solar Orbiter Project Manager.

During the spacecraft's eight-year mission, it must survive the intense heat being so close to the Sun. The craft's solar arrays won't have an issue getting power, but will be angled to ward off the intense heat. Engineers designed a heat shield that will protect from temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees, allowing the built in telescopes to hone in on the surface.

"We actually co-rotate with the Sun, it rotates every twenty-five days, and when we are at the closest point, we actually co-rotate to the same speed that allows us to follow anything happening on the surface," said Ian Walters, Airbus Defence and Space Solar Orbiter project manager.

The Solar Orbiter is a joint mission between NASA and the European Space Agency. A total of twenty countries are involved in the effort.