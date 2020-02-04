ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orlando Police Department officers responding to a retail theft call in a patrol vehicle were involved in a crash Tuesday, according to an OPD spokesperson.

The crash happened at South Kirkman Road and Valencia College Drive around 1 p.m., said Orlando Police Sgt. David Baker in an email.

Officer Fabio Azevedo and Officer Alicia Spain were in a marked patrol car with its lights and siren turned on when a civilian vehicle crashed into them.

Azevedo, Spain, and the civilian were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The officers have since been released.

In a later news release, Baker said the civilian was deemed at fault for the crash, citing "Florida State Statute 316.126, Operation of vehicles and actions of pedestrians on approach of an authorized emergency, sanitation, or utility service vehicle."