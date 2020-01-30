NATIONWIDE — Wicked smaht (er, smart) automotive ads might be the early winners of this year's slate of Super Bowl commercials.

Retailers, companies release Super Bowl ads ahead of big game

Popular commercials include Hyundai's "Smaht Pahk," Jimmy Fallon

WeatherTech CEO spent $6M for ad celebrating dog's cancer recovery

Super Bowl LVI between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers takes place Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. But a number of major companies have already released their ads, or at least teasers to them.

Hyundai's commercial for its 2020 Sonata features Bostonians Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch standing on a sidewalk, making humorous observations about John Krasinski "pahking a cah" in a tight space. Krasinski then explains the perfect parking job is thanks to the car's self-parking feature.

If you haven't already forwarded the ad to your favorite Bostonian via social media, don't miss it.

Another endearing car commercial features Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for Hyundai's Genesis line, which plays off Teigen's rep as everyone's favorite tell-it-like-it-is supermodel mom. The ad is a take on the down-to-Earth couple at a hoity-toity party, and Teigen's 12 million Twitter followers won't be disappointed.

Other Super bowl ads this year feature a slew of celebrity pairings: Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X in a CGI-assisted dance-off for Doritos; musical superstars Missy Elliott and H.E.R. for Pepsi; Jimmy Fallon and John Cena pump iron for Michelob Ultra; and Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross for Mtn Dew.

Finally, the CEO of car accessory maker WeatherTech might be the winner of most "awwwww"-some commercial. David MacNeil reportedly plunked down a whopping $6 million for the ad that raises awareness for canine cancer after the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine treated his 7-year-old dog, Scout, for a tumor. The golden retriever was initially given a 1% chance of survival, but after chemotherapy and radiation, the tumor is almost gone.

"We're thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too," Mark Markel, the dean of the veterinary school, told CNN affiliate WMTV.

So which brand did it best?

