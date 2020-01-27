NATIONWIDE — Lucky's Market has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced Monday.

"After careful deliberation and a thorough review of the strategic and financial alternatives, the company has decided to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 protection to facilitate the sale of its remaining assets," the company said in a statement.

Lucky's Market also announced it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to sell six stores to ALDI but didn't specify which stores.

"The asset purchase agreement is subject to court approval and an overbidding process," according to a news release.

The news comes a week after the company said it would be closing dozens of its stores across the country, including ones in Florida.

The stores slated for closure have begun running liquidation sales.

In 2016, Kroger invested an undisclosed amount of money in Lucky's Market. But in December, Kroger announced plans to divest its stake in the company.