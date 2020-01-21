ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lucky's Market plans to close nearly all of its Florida stores, the company announced Tuesday.

Lucky's Market to close Florida stores

Only West Melbourne location will remain open

Kroger pulled its investment in Lucky's Market in December

The only store that will remain open in the Central Florida is the West Melbourne location, according to reports.

The closure comes a month after Kroger announced it was pulling its investment in Lucky's Market.

According to the company's website, there are 21 Lucky's Markets in Florida, with locations in Clermont, Hunter's Creek, Orlando, Ormond Beach, St. Petersburg and Winter Park.

Representatives of Lucky's Market have yet to return Spectrum News' request for comment.