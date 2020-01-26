ORLANDO, Fla. — Many of the NFL's top stars wrap up days of activities today in Orlando with the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The game and events leading up to it, including this week's skill challenges, are expected to pump millions of dollars into the local economy.

Bad weather put a damper on the Pro Bowl for the last couple of years but the forecast looking good Sunday. An expected crowd coule surpass last year's 58,000.

Roads surrounding the stadium will be busy and parking can always be issue so fans should make their way to the stadium well before today's 3 p.m. kickoff.

Also, keep in mind Camping World Stadium's clear bag policy.

All bags must be transparent and no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches.

Purses larger than a clutch bag are not allowed inside.