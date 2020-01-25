PALM COAST, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast is pushing pause on allowing any more small box discount stores to come to town.

That includes stores like Dollar Tree, Dollar General and Ollie’s.

The city council approved a moratorium on these kinds of stores this week.

That means no more small box discount stores will be approved during a 120-day period while the city weighs its options.

“What we are really looking at is in our neighborhoods, which are very tight-knit sectioned communities, what is apropriate?" said city manager Matt Morton. "What is compatible? I think that is the issue that is making us take a pause to look, it's making sure.”

Stores like Dollar General are disappointed in the moratorium. Dollar General Management told us in a statement that they believe the moratorium adversely affects customers— and that they strive to be a strong business partner and good neighbor. ​