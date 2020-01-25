DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Beach Safety officials are warning people to be on the lookout for man-o-war along Volusia County beaches this weekend.

Officials say the extremely high surf and strong winds pushed the marine animals onto our shores.

Beachgoers spotted them near the Daytona Beach Pier Thursday, making some stay out of the water.

“Absolutely!" laughed beachgoer Jeff St. Claire. "You wouldn’t catch me in there with them today. I will wait for another, maybe a better day.”

If a man-o-war stings, you should wash off and head to a lifeguard stand. All the lifeguards have white vinegar, which helps minimize the sting.

The lifeguard stands will be flying a purple flag to warn you about them.

The rip current risk also remains high this weekend.