SHANGHAI, China — Shanghai Disney Resort has temporarily adjusted its ticketing policy amid growing concerns about the coronavirus in China .

In a statement posted to its website , Shanghai Disney said it will reschedule or refund tickets as well as hotel reservations at its theme park, which remains open.

"We understand that in recent days some guests may wish to change their travel plans," the statement said. "Shanghai Disney Resort is operating normally and we welcome your visit, but we do understand if you wish to change your plans."

Visitors can rescheduled tickets or hotel stays for any other time within the next six months or get a refund, according to park officials.

Shanghai Disney had more than 11 million visitors in its first year.

While the resort's statement didn't mention the coronavirus specifically, the outbreak has led to the death of 17 people. Hundreds more have been infected with the deadly virus, with a majority of them coming from Wuhan, according to the Associated Press.

So far, Chinese authorities have locked down three cities in an effort to contain the virus.