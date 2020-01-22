ORLANDO, Fla. — In the past two weeks, a Central Florida homeless man has volunteered his time at Latino Leadership to help families impacted by Puerto Rico.

Oscar Rivera Gomez helps pack and ship relief packages headed towards the island.

He sleeps in a shelter in downtown Orlando and buses for 10 miles from there to Latino Leadership with the change he collects.

He came to the U.S. from Puerto Rico in 2012. He began to live on the streets when he was 21. He is now 48.

He said he will volunteer for as long as he is needed.

"When you live in the streets, you just want someone to help you," Gomez said. "So, what better help to receive than from someone in the same situation?"

