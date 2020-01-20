ORLANDO, Fla. — The 29th Annual Arthur "Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast helped honor the first African-American city of Orlando Council member and Martin Luther King Jr.

Kran Riley who worked with Pappy won the Arthur "Pappy" Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Pappy was a great man in this community that taught me a lot of things to work on that work in this community," Riley said.

The event was held at the First Baptist Church in Orland and hosted by the YMCA.

