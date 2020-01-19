SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The head of Puerto Rico's emergency management office has been fired Saturday by the island's governor after it was discovered that unused emergency aid supplies were being stored in a warehouse.

Located in the city of Ponce on the U.S. Territory's southern coast, the warehouse is holding much-needed supplies in a badly damaged part of the island, ravaged by earthquakes in recent weeks.

The warehouse was found filled with supplies and drinking water. Officials believe some of those supplies may have been there since 2017.

It is thought that some of those emergency aid supplies have just been sitting inside that warehouse since Hurricane Maria after it hit more than two years ago, causing outrage on the island.

Video taken from the warehouse shows residents working to get inside the building to access those supplies.

Pallets upon pallets of water in the large warehouse sit stacked up neatly inside as residents take photos and videos of what they discovered inside.

The governor fired Carlos Acevedo, the head of emergency management on the island once those supplies were discovered.

He has denied allegations of mishandling, saying the agency has been actively distributing supplies and that no residents have been denied any supplies from that warehouse, including food, diapers, baby formula and cots.

In a statement, Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced says, "There are thousands of people who made sacrifices to bring aid to the south and it's unforgiveable that resources have been kept in a warehouse."

Seguiré tomando las acciones afirmativas que correspondan con firmeza, poniendo siempre el bienestar del pueblo primero. Quien no pueda cumplir con estos estándares de transparencia y diligencia; NO tendrá espacio en el gobierno. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 19, 2020

She has ordered an immediate investigation to be done within 48 hours.

Conforme a mi petición, se ha ordenado a agentes del NIE realizar la investigación sobre las alegaciones en el manejo de suministros en un almacén del sur. Dicha investigación deberá estar lista con hallazgos y recomendaciones en 48 horas. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 18, 2020

The adjutant general of Puerto Rico's National Guard, José Reyes, has been appointed to serve as the new emergency management director.