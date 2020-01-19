ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people gathered at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando Saturday night for a gospel concert in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Entrance fee to Saturday's concert was canned goods

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday

The Orlando Choral Society, local high school choirs and the Aeolians of Oakwood University in Huntsville, Ala., were among the groups of singers to take part in the event.

"It's amazing that we can all come together and sing praises. It's wonderful," Asya Bookel of the Oakwood University Aeolians said.​

The free concert is made possible thanks to the City of Orlando Mayor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Commission. It’s a group that works to strengthen the community with Dr. King’s message.

"It means everything. It is about unity. it is about building bridges. It is about taking people from where they are and coming together," Program Organizer Dr. Jeffery Redding said.

People from all walks of life gathered under one roof to share a message of unity this holiday weekend.

The entrance fee to Saturday night's concert was canned goods to support Orange County Public Schools’ food pantries.