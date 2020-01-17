ORLANDO, Fla. — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated with parades, festivals and service events all weekend throughout Central Florida.
Here's a list of some of the events we've found.
Saturday, January 18
- Downtown Orlando
10 a.m.
Southwest Orlando Jaycees 36th Annual Downtown Orlando Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Through the streets of downtown Orlando
- Kissimmee, Osceola County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Kissimmee Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration
Kissimmee Lakefront Park
Parade and festival with live music, food trucks, vendors.
- Orlando
11 a.m.
MLK South Street Jazz and Blues
Palm Feed Store, 912 West Church Street
Family fun, entertainment, live music and food
- Eatonville, Orange County
2 p.m.
Town of Eatonville 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Along East Kennedy Boulevard
Parade and celebration with food, vendors, music and entertainment
- Orlando
7 p.m.
2020 MLK Concert: A Gospel Concert Celebration
First United Methodist Church of Orlando
Sunday, January 19
- DeLand, Volusia County
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Eastside Park and Playground Renaming Event
South Frankfort Avenue
Park is being renamed to Tra Thomas Park, named after a DeLand High School graduate who played in the NFL. Event includes food and live music. Part of several MLK events this weekend.
- Winter Park, Orange County
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
18th Annual Unity Heritage Festival
Shady Park at Hannibal Square
Food, music, vendors, career booths, children's games.
- Sanford, Seminole County
3 p.m.
Inter-faith Religious Observance
House of Refuge Ministries, Celery Avenue
Featuring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir
- Winter Park, Orange County
6 p.m.
MLK Speeches Read-In
Knowles Memorial Chapel, Rollins College
An evening celebrating Dr. King's legacy via speech and song
Monday, January 20
- Ocala, Marion County
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
From Downtown Ocala Square and ending at the Hamptom Campus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex
A festival will take place at the complex until 3 p.m.
- Orlando
8:30 a.m.
Mayor's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission Great Day of Service
Callahan Neighborhood Center
North Parramore Avenue
Public is welcome. Volunteers are asked to bring non-perishable food items to stock community pantries
- Orlando
9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Seedlings for Civil Rights
Rock Lake Elementary School
North Tampa Avenue
Help green up Rock Lake Elementary by planting and sprucing up the school, neighborhood center and Tampa Avenue.
Limited volunteer spots. RSVP at sean.hipps@orlando.gov or call 407-246-2752
- Melbourne, Brevard County
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library to the Melbourne Civic Auditorium
Community entertainment at the auditorium after
- Daytona Beach, Volusia County
10 a.m.
MLK March and Parade
Allen Chapel AME Church on Goerge Engram Boulevard
- Ocoee, Orange County
10 a.m.
City of Ocoee's 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Parade
Begins at Citrus Elementary School on Clarke Road and ends at West Oaks Mall
Celebration will be held at West Oaks Mall at 11 a.m.
- Sanford, Seminole County
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival
Parade starts on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard and continues to Fort Mellon Park in downtown Sanford
Festival to begin immediately after
- Oviedo, Seminole County
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MLK Day Celebration and Parade
Parade starts at Oviedo High School, along East Broadway Street, ends at Round Lake Park
Festival at the park will have food, games, live entertainment
- DeLand, Volusia County
11 a.m.
Community march from Stetson University to Earl Brown Park
Festival at Earl Brown Park from noon until 4 p.m. with food, vendors, basketball tournament
- Clermont, Lake County
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Keeping the Dream Alive parade and festival
Parade from McKinney Park to Waterfront Park
Festival at Waterfront Park
- Titusville, Brevard County
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Martin Luther King Day of Service
YMCA of Central Florida
2400 Harrison Street
- Winter Park, Orange County
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
18th Annual Unity Heritage Festival
Shady Park at Hannibal Square
Food, music, vendors, career booths, children's games. Martin Luther King, Jr. program at noon.
- Melbourne. Brevard County
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration
Joe N. Davis Community Center
Grant Street
Activities include praise dancing, food, basketball, mimes, poetry and more