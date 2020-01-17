ORLANDO, Fla. — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated with parades, festivals and service events all weekend throughout Central Florida.

Here's a list of some of the events we've found. 

Saturday, January 18

Sunday, January 19

  • DeLand, Volusia County
    2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    Eastside Park and Playground Renaming Event
    South Frankfort Avenue
    Park is being renamed to Tra Thomas Park, named after a DeLand High School graduate who played in the NFL. Event includes food and live music. Part of several MLK events this weekend.
  • Sanford, Seminole County
    3 p.m.
    Inter-faith Religious Observance
    House of Refuge Ministries, Celery Avenue
    Featuring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir
  • Winter Park, Orange County
    6 p.m.
    MLK Speeches Read-In
    Knowles Memorial Chapel, Rollins College
    An evening celebrating Dr. King's legacy via speech and song

Monday, January 20

  • Ocala, Marion County
    8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
    From Downtown Ocala Square and ending at the Hamptom Campus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex
    A festival will take place at the complex until 3 p.m.
  • Orlando
    9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Seedlings for Civil Rights
    Rock Lake Elementary School
    North Tampa Avenue
    Help green up Rock Lake Elementary by planting and sprucing up the school, neighborhood center and Tampa Avenue.
    Limited volunteer spots. RSVP at sean.hipps@orlando.gov or call 407-246-2752
  • Melbourne, Brevard County
    9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library to the Melbourne Civic Auditorium
    Community entertainment at the auditorium after
  • Daytona Beach, Volusia County
    10 a.m.
    MLK March and Parade
    Allen Chapel AME Church on Goerge Engram Boulevard
  • Oviedo, Seminole County
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    MLK Day Celebration and Parade
    Parade starts at Oviedo High School, along East Broadway Street, ends at Round Lake Park
    Festival at the park will have food, games, live entertainment
  • DeLand, Volusia County
    11 a.m.
    Community march from Stetson University to Earl Brown Park 
    Festival at Earl Brown Park from noon until 4 p.m. with food, vendors, basketball tournament
  • Winter Park, Orange County
    11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    18th Annual Unity Heritage Festival
    Shady Park at Hannibal Square
    Food, music, vendors, career booths, children's games. Martin Luther King, Jr. program at noon.
  • Melbourne. Brevard County
    1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration
    Joe N. Davis Community Center
    Grant Street
    Activities include praise dancing, food, basketball, mimes, poetry and more
     