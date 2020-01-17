ORLANDO, Fla. — The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated with parades, festivals and service events all weekend throughout Central Florida.

Here's a list of some of the events we've found.

Saturday, January 18

Downtown Orlando

10 a.m.

Southwest Orlando Jaycees 36th Annual Downtown Orlando Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Through the streets of downtown Orlando

Kissimmee, Osceola County

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Kissimmee Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Celebration

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

Parade and festival with live music, food trucks, vendors.

Orlando

11 a.m.

MLK South Street Jazz and Blues

Palm Feed Store, 912 West Church Street

Family fun, entertainment, live music and food

Eatonville, Orange County

2 p.m.

Town of Eatonville 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Along East Kennedy Boulevard

Parade and celebration with food, vendors, music and entertainment

Orlando

7 p.m.

2020 MLK Concert: A Gospel Concert Celebration

First United Methodist Church of Orlando

Sunday, January 19

DeLand, Volusia County

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastside Park and Playground Renaming Event

South Frankfort Avenue

Park is being renamed to Tra Thomas Park, named after a DeLand High School graduate who played in the NFL. Event includes food and live music. Part of several MLK events this weekend.

Winter Park, Orange County

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

18th Annual Unity Heritage Festival

Shady Park at Hannibal Square

Food, music, vendors, career booths, children's games.

Sanford, Seminole County

3 p.m.

Inter-faith Religious Observance

House of Refuge Ministries, Celery Avenue

Featuring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Choir

Winter Park, Orange County

6 p.m.

MLK Speeches Read-In

Knowles Memorial Chapel, Rollins College

An evening celebrating Dr. King's legacy via speech and song

Monday, January 20

Ocala, Marion County

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March

From Downtown Ocala Square and ending at the Hamptom Campus at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex

A festival will take place at the complex until 3 p.m.

Orlando

8:30 a.m.

Mayor's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission Great Day of Service

Callahan Neighborhood Center

North Parramore Avenue

Public is welcome. Volunteers are asked to bring non-perishable food items to stock community pantries

Orlando

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Seedlings for Civil Rights

Rock Lake Elementary School

North Tampa Avenue

Help green up Rock Lake Elementary by planting and sprucing up the school, neighborhood center and Tampa Avenue.

Limited volunteer spots. RSVP at sean.hipps@orlando.gov or call 407-246-2752

Melbourne, Brevard County

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Peace March

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Public Library to the Melbourne Civic Auditorium

Community entertainment at the auditorium after

Daytona Beach, Volusia County

10 a.m.

MLK March and Parade

Allen Chapel AME Church on Goerge Engram Boulevard

Ocoee, Orange County

10 a.m.

City of Ocoee's 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Parade

Begins at Citrus Elementary School on Clarke Road and ends at West Oaks Mall

Celebration will be held at West Oaks Mall at 11 a.m.

Sanford, Seminole County

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Festival

Parade starts on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard and continues to Fort Mellon Park in downtown Sanford

Festival to begin immediately after

Oviedo, Seminole County

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MLK Day Celebration and Parade

Parade starts at Oviedo High School, along East Broadway Street, ends at Round Lake Park

Festival at the park will have food, games, live entertainment

DeLand, Volusia County

11 a.m.

Community march from Stetson University to Earl Brown Park

Festival at Earl Brown Park from noon until 4 p.m. with food, vendors, basketball tournament

Clermont, Lake County

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keeping the Dream Alive parade and festival

Parade from McKinney Park to Waterfront Park

Festival at Waterfront Park

Titusville, Brevard County

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Martin Luther King Day of Service

YMCA of Central Florida

2400 Harrison Street

