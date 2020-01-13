SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Rescue personnel rescued a group of people on the St. Johns River Sunday after their boat reportedly collided with an old drawbridge.

According to the agency, five people were on the boat at the time of the collision, which occurred just west of I-4 and Lake Monroe.

Of the three people injured, one was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be investigating the crash.

No further information has been released.