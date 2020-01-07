PALM BAY, Fla. — A mother is asking for answers after her 19-year-old son Brennan Navarre suffered severe head injuries and was found at a remote area in Palm Bay called “the compound.”

Brennan Navarre, 19, left for dead with severe head injuries

Police believe his injuries were sustained at another location

The nightmare began on December 31 when Palm Bay Police knocked on Belinda Runyon's door, letting her know her son was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

Palm Bay detectives believe Navarre’s injuries were sustained somewhere else and he was dumped at the remote area and left for dead — but then a mosquito spray truck employee found him about eight hours later.

According to detectives, his phone, clothes, wallet all gone, and they are working on locating those items to determine his last whereabouts.

Runyon says she's been at her son’s side since he was brought to the hospital, and that it breaks her heart to hear her 1-year-old granddaughter asking for her father.

Navarre is in a medically induced comma at Holmes Regional Medical Center, across the street from a playground he and his mother used to frequent as a child to feed the ducks.

“I can't believe this is happening. It still feels like a nightmare,” Runyon said.

Palm Bay Investigations Unit’s Sgt. Jeff Spears says detectives received multiple tips. They believe they are on the right track in finding the person, or people, responsible for Navarre’s injuries.

“He was left there because somebody didn't want to be found or report the injuries that he had, so we are speculating there was an end goal to not be found,” Spears said.

Spears says all hands are on deck to solve this case. Investigators are waiting for Navarre to wake up to put all the pieces together.

“We are assuming the person knew our (alleged) victim. We are confident that we can solve it, if somebody out there has factual information where Brennan last was or they saw him,” Spears said.

Belinda says she's grateful her son was found by a man who decided to pick up an extra shift at work.

“It’s so remote that he would never be found, and I don't know who would do this — a horrible person. I'm hoping the detectives have good leads,” Runyon explained.

Palm Bay Police are asking any tips or information on this case you're asked to call Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.​