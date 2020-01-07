MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Melbourne, touting the Space Coast's rebound after devastating jobs losses due to the shuttle program's retirement nine years ago.

DeSantis spoke to dignitaries and community leaders at L3Harris corporate headquarters about the expansion of aerospace companies, and the hiring of thousands of high-tech and high-paying jobs in the area.

The governor says the state of Florida will continue to invest in infrastructure to lure companies to Brevard County , and with it more engineering and manufacturing jobs.

“We do have the capacity to help with target infrastructure in areas like this, which are trying to facilitate major expansions,” DeSantis said.

The governor also highlighted the 420 Florida “opportunity zones,” designed to deliver an economic boost for development and job opportunities in low-income communities.