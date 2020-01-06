DELAND, Fla. — An EF-1 tornado touched down in DeLand Saturday, causing damage, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday.

Tornado hit DeLand Saturday morning

Estimated peak winds were 90-100 mph

RELATED: Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in Lake County, Says NWS

The strong weekend storm damaged over 25 blocks of DeLand over the weekend, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

The National Weather Service survey team says the tornado touched down near Woodward Avenue Elementary and cut a continuous 3-mile path to New York Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Estimated peak winds were 90-100 mph.

A trail of debris could still be found Monday morning. The VFW was one of the buildings that suffered a lot of damage and is now in need of extensive repairs.

“So right now we have no electric, no water, we have the generators running our refrigerators and stuff so that we don’t lose all our food,” said Steve Langston, a VFW Senior Vice Commander.

According to Langston, about 50 people were inside when the storm rolled through and took off chunks of the roof.

“There was a poor lady that just pulled into the parking lot and that dumpster flew all the way across and slammed into her car while she was in it, so she was scared to death,” said Langston.

During this time, the DeLand Fire Department was inundated with calls.

“You know we had multiple calls for wires down, trees on a few cars, people trapped in their cars based on the electrical lines being down, and a structure fire call as well. So we had a lot of calls coming in at the same time, but once we got those details figured out, we determined there were no injuries as a result of the storm,” said Chief Todd Allen, of the DeLand Fire Department.